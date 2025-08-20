David Beckham fears for Victoria's mental health amid Brooklyn drama

David Beckham 'worried' Brooklyn drama will affect Victoria's mental health

Victoria and David Beckham deeply hurt after Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s latest move.

Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows recently after three years of getting married. While Nicola’s family was part of the intimate ceremony, Brooklyn’s parents were not invited.

Now, insiders revealed that while Victoria is heartbroken, David is keeping them together, as reported by Closer Magazine.

The source said the entire Brooklyn, Nicola drama has left the Spice Girls alum “bewildered,” adding, “There are no answers or explanation, which is torture for her. She’s estranged from her own son, which is apparently all the work of his new wife.”

“She doesn’t care about Nicola anymore, that relationship has sailed – but she wants her son back,” the source noted.

However, they went on to add that “David is holding them together.”

“He’s worried about the impact of all this on her mental health – he’s big on keeping her upbeat and giving positive energy, casting off toxic people and building their forcefield up together,” they added.

Noting, “He’s reassured Victoria that what doesn’t kill them makes them stronger.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s rift with David Beckham and Victoria began when they snubbed the footballer’s lavish 50th birthday party.