Gary Oldman reveals why he declined offer to star in 'Edward Scissorhands'

Johnny Depp starrer 'Edward Scissorhands' was released in 1990

August 20, 2025

Gary Oldman has finally revealed why he turned down the offer to star in the blockbuster movie Edward Scissorhands.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 67-year-old actor shared that director Tim Burton wanted him to play the titular character, but he refused the offer.

“It was a small list. My agent thought I had a really good chance of getting it. They said to me, ‘Read the script.’ They sent the script over, and I basically said, ‘I don’t get it," said Gary.

The star further told the outlet that he declined the offer as he did not understand the script.

"You have to remember at this point in time you’re not looking at Tim Burton’s whole body of work," said Gary.

 “I read this quirky, strange little script, and I didn’t get it. The Avon lady and the kid with the scissor hands. It just didn’t register with me. I said to the agent, ‘I just don’t understand this. It’s not my cup of tea,'" added The Darkest Hour actor.

For those unversed, Johnny Depp played the titular character in the film Edward Scissorhands. The movie was released in cinemas on December 14.

