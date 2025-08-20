Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock honored by family

Photo: Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock family in tears as they honor him in private ceremony

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s family and closest friends have reportedly come together in Montana to honor his life days after he lost a three-year battle with cancer

As per the latest findings of US Weekly, “Brandon’s closest friends and family gathered over the weekend for a few days to celebrate his life in the place he loved most. It was very private.”

The source even the outlet, “His partner, Brittney [Marie Jones], his family and his closest friends spent time at his home sharing memories of Brandon and remembering how much he meant to them.”

The insider added, “It was sad and there were tears, but there were also a lot of laughs remembering Brandon’s pranks and sense of humor.”

“Spending time in Montana walking and hiking the roads Brandon loved so much, and gathering at his home to remember him, was very special for everyone,” the source continued.

This tribute comes after Brandon, the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, was officially confirmed to have passed away after battling cancer for three years.

Records released on Wednesday, August 13, by the Butte-Silver Bow County Clerk and Recorder’s office in Butte, Montana, showed that the talent manager died at his home at 11:13 a.m. on August 7 at the age of 48.

Additionally, seizures were listed as “significant conditions contributing to death but not resulting in the underlying cause.”