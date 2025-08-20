Joe Jonas reveals one of his most embarrassing moments in the Mile High Club

Joe Jonas gets honest about joining the Mile High Club

Joe Jonas just made a rib-tickling confession and its from a couple of years ago, about joining the Mile High Club.

The whole thing was recounted on the NowThis' video series Are You Okay? and he even offered fans a bonus embarrassing encounter.

He began by recalling, “I was wearing contacts, left the bathroom.”

And “I thought I was high-fiving my drummer — it was the flight attendant.”

He then admitted his relief over the fact that “it was a private flight, or I would be banned from flying.”

This was not the only admission he made ether, the singer also offered a little titbit on one thing people may not know about him.

“I have 67 stitches between my eyebrows. We were on the Hannah Montana tour. We were filming. Part of the video was me running through a wall and being like, 'Guys, I can run through walls. You gotta come see this.'”