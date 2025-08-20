Lana Del Rey shares memories from wedding as anniversary nears

Lana Del Rey comes in celebratory mode over nearing wedding anniversary

Lana Del Rey just gave her fans a glimpse into some sentimental items from her wedding to Jeremy Dufrene.

The couple are set to celebrate their first anniversary together on September 26 and the Ultraviolence album-maker is already reminiscing her special day.

Lana took to her official Instagram account and uploaded pictures that featured sentimental items from the event, which included a close-up of her wedding ring, a gold rose brooch and a doily with the couple's initials.

Last month, the Young and Beautiful singer posted never-before-seen clicks from her wedding to the alligator tour guide.

Lana could be seen holding Jeremy’s hands as they said their vows, looking adoringly at her husband, wearing a white dress and a teal-coloured ribbon in her hair.

"May 12 angels guard you while you preach tonight," she captioned the post.

The couple married in an intimate, small wedding in Louisiana, with Lana being walked down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant.

Jeremy Dufrene and Lana Del Rey were first linked to each other last May when she tagged him in an Instagram picture, calling him "my guy."

Until finding "The One" in Jeremy, the Summertime Sadness crooner felt like she was suffering from "singer's curse" when it came to meeting an "honest" man.

But, speaking at the Variety Hitmakers event in December, she said: "I'm grateful for him for [my producer Jack Antonoff's] example that he gave me in his marriage to Margaret [Qualley]. I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he's a big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband.”

"I really feel like there's kind of a singer's curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race. And it's super nerve-racking to have to hold onto an innocent perception of how things could go when you're in an industry where maybe your values or your morals don't quite match up with what's going on. Especially when people think that you probably don't have any morals or values,” Lana Del Rey mentioned at that time.