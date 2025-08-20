Kourtney Kardashian 'sick' of her sisters competing for spotlight

Kourtney Kardashian steps further away from her Kardashian-Jenner clan

Kourtney Kardashian has been distancing herself from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

It has been reported that the Lemme founder thinks her family’s “fame game has gotten out of control.”

According to RadarOnline, Kourtney, who is not interested to be “part of the circus anymore” is said to be leaning into a much more “low-key” lifestyle since marrying Travis Barker.

The source told the outlet, “She's all for looking glam when the time is right, but she's leaned into a much more low-key, grounded lifestyle since marrying Travis and becoming a mom again.”

Adding, “Her priorities have totally shifted. She's focusing on family – not worrying about how she looks on Instagram.”

“She's just over it and believes her sisters would be happier, too, if they followed her lead,” they added.

However, Kourtney Kardashian thinks her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner just need to “actually live their real lives.”

Referring to Kim, Khloe, and mom Kris Jenner’s appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Italy, the source claimed that Kourtney, who did not attend the wedding, thought her family looked “ridiculous” as they competed for attention.

The insider noted, “They're constantly filming or getting ready to film – or editing pictures from whatever they just filmed. It's a narcissistic merry-go-round. It makes Kourtney sick.”

“That's why she's taken a step back from The Kardashians. She has more important things to do with her precious time,” they added.