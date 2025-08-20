Angela Bassett on Denzel Washington in 'Black Panther 3'

Angela Bassett gets honest about Denzel Washington in 'Black Panther 3'

Although not officially announced, it's well-known that Denzel Washington will appear in Black Panther 3.



However, Angela Bassett, who played Ramonda, played coy when asked about his casting.

"Close to your heart black panther I know the folks in marvel would come after you," the Today's host joked in a chat with the actress, "I know they threatened to take your children if you reveal anything about the script."

He followed this with a question, "But hypothetically, when that does happen, will Angela Bassett prefer to see him play the good or bad guy?"

"Bad," the star said, explaining her choice, "It's just interesting and we have seen him be so good so often, he's really good at being bad."

In the meantime, the last instalment in Black Panther was released in 2022. So, as the director Ryan Coogler, who is set to make the forthcoming movie, previously mentioned, the production was delayed.

“It is interesting for you to ask where this came from and timing it before Black Panther 3," he told Deadline.

“It was my realization that I had been on this path of what I could make and what I wanted to make. And realizing they had all been in the service of stories that were outside of myself," the filmmaker noted, adding that he first proceeded to make Sinners.

Black Panther 3 is in the works with Marvel planning to release the movie in 2027.