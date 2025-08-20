Kirsten Dunst wants role in 'Minecraft 2' for THIS reason

Kirsten Dunst says she wants role in 'Minecraft 2'

Kirsten Dunst has teamed up with acclaimed directors and released films like The Power of the Dog and Marie Antoinette, but sometimes she just wants a hefty paycheck.

In a new interview, Kirsten, joked that she’d love to be in Minecraft 2 just so she can make piles of money.

She told Town & Country magazine, “Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?”

A Minecraft Movie got critically panned, but impressed audiences and made $955 million worldwide. The film starred Jack Black and Jason Momoa in lead roles.

While Dunst is known for her arthouse roles, she tries to balance between that and mainstream entertainment. Her most memorable roles include that of Mary Jane in the original Spider Man trilogy.

“Kirsten makes cool choices,” director Sophia Coppola, with whom Kirsten has worked in The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and The Beguiled told magazine.

“She’s never hokey. She can be fully sincere and in touch with emotions without ever being embarrassing.”

“I love working with her and I know she gets me, and I’m excited for her to be the age she is now…I feel like she’s in her Gena Rowlands age and can do complex roles,” the director added.