 
Geo News

Kirsten Dunst wants role in 'Minecraft 2' for THIS reason

Kirsten Dunst is open to a role in 'Minecraft 2' after 'A Minecraft Movie' box office success

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 20, 2025

Kirsten Dunst says she wants role in Minecraft 2
Kirsten Dunst says she wants role in 'Minecraft 2'

Kirsten Dunst has teamed up with acclaimed directors and released films like The Power of the Dog and Marie Antoinette, but sometimes she just wants a hefty paycheck.

In a new interview, Kirsten, joked that she’d love to be in Minecraft 2 just so she can make piles of money.

She told Town & Country magazine, “Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?”

A Minecraft Movie got critically panned, but impressed audiences and made $955 million worldwide. The film starred Jack Black and Jason Momoa in lead roles.

While Dunst is known for her arthouse roles, she tries to balance between that and mainstream entertainment. Her most memorable roles include that of Mary Jane in the original Spider Man trilogy.

“Kirsten makes cool choices,” director Sophia Coppola, with whom Kirsten has worked in The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, and The Beguiled told magazine.

“She’s never hokey. She can be fully sincere and in touch with emotions without ever being embarrassing.”

“I love working with her and I know she gets me, and I’m excited for her to be the age she is now…I feel like she’s in her Gena Rowlands age and can do complex roles,” the director added. 

Singer Ernesto Barajas shot dead after receiving threats
Singer Ernesto Barajas shot dead after receiving threats
Kourtney Kardashian 'sick' of her sisters competing for spotlight
Kourtney Kardashian 'sick' of her sisters competing for spotlight
Taylor Swift feels connected with Travis Kelce on deeper level: Report video
Taylor Swift feels connected with Travis Kelce on deeper level: Report
Post Malone unveils unexpected collaboration with Kim Kardashian
Post Malone unveils unexpected collaboration with Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid's secret wedding pact revealed
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid's secret wedding pact revealed
Perrie Edwards reflects on Zayn Malik romance: 'Refreshing'
Perrie Edwards reflects on Zayn Malik romance: 'Refreshing'
Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on secret baby rumors
Tiffany Haddish breaks silence on secret baby rumors
Pamela Anderson details 'falling in love' with Liam Neeson video
Pamela Anderson details 'falling in love' with Liam Neeson