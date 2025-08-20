What did Prince Harry say about his cocaine use?

Prince Harry: File photo

A US thinktank filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security in 2023 to obtain Prince Harry’s immigration records.

The Heritage Foundation argued that the Duke of Sussex's past drug use should have been grounds to deny him an American visa.

The Duke of Sussex moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle after the couple stepped down as working members of the British royal family.

The conservative think tank filed the case, saying the public has a right to know whether the British royal was truthful in his application.

The lawsuit centers on revelations Harry made in his 2023 memoir Spare.

In the book, the youngest son of Britain's King Charles III admitted trying cocaine as a teenager, beginning at age 17.

He said the experience was “not very fun” but gave him a sense of feeling different, which he was seeking at the time.

Harry also acknowledged smoking cannabis during his school years at Eton College and later at Kensington Palace.

He further described experimenting with psychedelics, including magic mushrooms at a Los Angeles party and ayahuasca in therapeutic settings.

The younger brother of Prince William said those substances helped him process grief over the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Heritage Foundation contends such disclosures typically complicate visa eligibility, putting Harry’s own words at the center of a politically charged legal fight.