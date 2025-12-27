Meghan Markle ‘decides’ way forward with father Thomas after sad plea

Meghan Markle appears to have taken a decision about a possible reconciliation with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following his medical emergency and his plea to ‘meet him one last time’.

The Duchess may have felt her heartstrings pull when he learned about her father’s health, but that has not exactly wiped the slate clean between them, according to royal expert.

Meghan had delivered a handwritten letter to Thomas, when he was still in the hospital recovering from his life-saving operation for leg amputation earlier this month. It was assumed that this could lead to a reunion of sorts just like Prince Harry had with King Charles in September, but royal author Richard Fitzwilliams believes otherwise.

“I don’t know what the contents of the letter are, but the fallout has implied that she doesn’t want further contact,” he told GB News.

Thomas had pleaded with Meghan to see him “one more time before I die”. The letter was delivered after several tries from the Sussex team to contact Thomas. There has been no correspondence since.

“It is, of course, a tragedy for both of them, but it’s turned out as it has, and we know the reasoning going back from her point of view, of course,” Fitzwilliams explained.

“He toured around giving interviews to TV stations, attacking and being critical and so forth. And you can see why the problem arose from that point of view.”

Thomas has not even met Prince Harry, let alone meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. While there is a possibility of Harry making amends with his own father, it is unlikely the Markles will see a reunion with the now-Duchess of Sussex.