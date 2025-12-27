Royal member goes unnoticed after quietly skipping Christmas walkabout

King Charles had led the royal family at the Christmas walkabout on Friday morning in a show of unity even as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined in with their spouses.

It was revealed previously that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are now banned from even family royal events following their embarrassing scandals which led to the monarch removing them from the fold officially. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan did not attend for the sixth time year as difficult relations continue.

The royal fans were delighted to see the full royal family on display, but there was one key member of the family was missing from the celebration: Princess Anne’s son, Peter Philips.

King Charles’s eldest nephew had announced his engagement to Harriet Sperling in August after a year of dating. Harriet was also seen at a number of royal gatherings including the Royal Ascot, mingling with the royals.

It was anticipated that she would be making her debut at the Christmas walkabout, especially after the rules have been made slightly lenient over time – only spouses were allowed to attend but now serious partners of royals without marriage are also welcome.

The couple, reportedly set to tie the knot sometime in 2026, appeared to spend the holidays with Harriet’s family per Hello! magazine. They are understood to have wanted to spend some quiet time before they officially joined the royals at Norfolk.