Morgan Wallen snubs 2026 Grammy Awards entirely

Morgan Wallen announces to not submit for Grammys 2026

Morgan Wallen just revealed he does not plan on submitting his hit album, I’m The Problem, for the 2026 Grammy consideration.

Despite its release in May, the album is still number one on the Billboard 200 in the US and made a progress of almost 500,000-equivalent units in its first week of sales alone.

It was first reported by Hits Daily Double that the country music icon has no plans on submitting the best-selling album of 2025 in the US to music’s biggest award night.

Then, Billboard revealed that Wallen had taken himself out of the picture this year completely, as he will not be putting himself forward in any category of the Grammys.

However, the Cowgirls hitmaker’s team, will not stop any songwriters who contributed to I’m The Problem from submitting their work for an award consideration.

At the 2025 ceremony, Wallen received a nod in the category of Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his Post Malone collaboration, I Had Some Help.

It is also pertinent to mention that the musician has joined a list of celebrities that have snubbed the Grammys in recent years.

Zach Bryan, in 2024, chose not to submit his album, The Great American Bar Scene, “based on feeling that he does not feel comfortable with awards shows making music competitive,” as per Variety.

The Weeknd boycotted the ceremony in 2021, claiming the platform was “corrupt” after not receiving a single nod for his hit album, After Hours.

However, the Blinding Lights singer delivered a surprise performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, seemingly putting aside his beef.