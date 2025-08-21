 
Why Prince Harry wedding was menace for Royals?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding was ridiculed by a family member

Eleen Bukhari
August 21, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a brutal remark from a fellow Royal on their wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who tied knot at St George’s Chapel back in 2018, were given a scathing comment from Prince Philip.

Grant Harold, who served King Charles at his Highgrove estate revealed what actually happened during the wedding day.

“Once all the formalities were over," Harold wrote in his new book, “we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the Royal family, filed out of the chapel.

“When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the Queen and said, Thank f*** that’s over”.

Harold earlier questioned Prince Harry’s grievances towards King Charles through memoir ‘Spare.’’

He wrote: “Because I saw them. I saw them having dinners together, I saw them having drinks together, I saw them going to parties together, The King used to do things to make them laugh and giggle.”

