'Black Rabbit' trailer sees chaos follow Jude Law & Jason Bateman

August 20, 2025

Jude Law and Jason Bateman join hands in the upcoming Netflix miniseries Black Rabbit, where they play brothers facing chaos and violence.

"Set against the backdrop of New York City's high-pressure nightlife scene, Black Rabbit centers around two brothers who learn just how far family, and the pursuit of success, can push them to the edge," the logline reads.

At the streamer's Tudum event, the Ozark star explained the overall story of the show, "It's really about these brothers who love each other but don't match -- one's a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up. Everybody can relate to that."

He continued, "Everybody's either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it's kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they're really exciting to be around."

Zach Baylin and Kate Susman. Bateman, Law, Michael Costigan, Ben Jackson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy, Andrew Hinderaker, Zac Frognowski, David Bernon, and Erica Kay served as creators and executive producers.

Black Rabbit will be out on Sept. 18 on Netflix.

