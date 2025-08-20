Chris Martin openly addresses Coldplay, CEO affair scandal

Chris Martin finally addresses CEO controversy

Chris Martin, and his band, Coldplay, is enjoying immense popularity ever since a high-executive affair from a company was exposed during one of their shows in Boston.

Exactly a month after former Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron was caught getting really cozy with his HR head, the Fix You singer has assured he’ll keep the crowd camera tradition alive, despite the controversy.

According to HullLive, during Coldplay's latest concert in Hull, England, Chris cheekily addressed the aftermath of the infamous jumbotron moment, "We've been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a … yeah," he said.

"Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade," Chris, who has ended his long-term relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, stated.

The Hymn For The Weekend hitmaker assured, "So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you."

Later, Chris took a moment to interact with his fan at the concert, reading their hand-made signs out loud.

"You were at that (scandal) Boston gig," he read and then joked: "Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle."

It is pertinent to mention that after the Coldplay scandal went viral, Andy stepped down as the CEO with co-founder, Pete DeJoy taking his place.

Before that, the new interim CEO issued a statement addressing Astronomer's virality. "The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter."

"The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team," he then confessed, though added: "While I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name,” the statement concluded.