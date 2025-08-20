 
Mikey Madison reveals ‘terrifying' part of career

Mikey Madison, who famously starred in ‘Anora’ discussed a decision she has made for her career

August 20, 2025

Mikey Madison opens up about bold ambition in career
Mikey Madison just opened up about her ambition to take on roles of “characters that terrify me.”

In her latest conversation with Vogue Italy, the Anora star discussed her short yet rather shiny career in Hollywood.

After over half a decade of acting in the long-running television series Better Things, Madison played Charles Manson’s girlfriend in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and has since won an Oscar for her performance in Anora.

Talking about her success, she gushed over the fact that her work playing the prostitute who falls in love with a young Russian billionaire is “as if Sean Baker pulled me out of the darkness.”

“I still feel like I’m at the beginning of my career; I feel like it’s time to play characters that terrify me. I need to read a script and be scared,” she further told the outlet.

Reportedly, Madison maintains many journals and notebooks to manifest her next big role, also noting down the names of all the directors she’d like to work with.

On this list are La Chimera filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher and We Need to Talk About Kevin director Lynne Ramsay, as well as many others.

Even though Mikey Madison aims huge, the actress has remained rather selective about her next role, as recently she rejected to appear in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter film opposite Ryan Gosling.

