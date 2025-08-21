Tommy Fury reveals Molly Mae controversy affected career majorly

Tommy Fury reveals Molly Mae allegations ruined career

Tommy Fury just opened up about the fact that he was dropped from major jobs while facing cheating allegations.

The former Love Island star revealed he was removed from consideration for huge partnerships when accusation of cheating on Molly-Mae spread on social media in 2024.

Molly Mae and Tommy began dating after meeting on the ITV dating show back in 2019 and the pair share daughter Bambi, but split back in 2024.

Tommy has earned a significant amount from deals with M&S, Aldi and The Gym Group and the wedding was near until their sudden split in August last year.

Suddenly, it began spreading on social media that Tommy had cheated despite him calling the rumors as “complete and utter b*******” during interviews.

In the third instalment of his BBC documentary series, Tommy: The Good, The Bad. The Fury, he disclosed that frantic time also cost him professionally: "The phone did go quiet," as per the Mirror.

While his manager revealed: "I even had a brand yesterday, I was speaking to over the weekend that we've worked with before, they said: 'We really want to work with Tommy but we're a bit concerned about how this plays out.'"

This comes after he also injured his hand last year leaving the boxer unable to train and hitting “rock bottom,” Tommy began to drink, which marked the end of his relationship with Molly Mae.

"I had enough drink to last me a lifetime in 2024. Suddenly, one day, you find that all you can do is sit down and then a few of them [drinks] takes the pain away,” he said, adding, "You forget where you are, you forget what's going on. And sometimes you want that feeling all the time, and that's where obviously it starts."

"Now, when I look at that person from back then, I don't even recognise that guy. It's just not me. Back then, I didn't really care about anything. It was like the world going by, wasn't bothered, and that's just not me,” Tommy Fury clarified, as he concluded the conversation.