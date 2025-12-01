Taylor Swift's comment on Bella Hadid goes viral with strange twist

Bella Hadid’s trending video clears fans' misconception about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Bella Hadid appear to be an unlikely combination to fans, considering the feud between Selena Gomez and the supermodel years ago after they both dated The Weeknd.

Although the pop superstar, 35, is also best friends with Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, the two aren’t seen together often, which leaves fans speculating about their bond.

However, fans were delighted to sneak a peek into the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the Orabella founder’s rarely seen bond when she shared a TikTok of herself participating in The Fate of Ophelia dance trend.

Bella also gushed about the song, admitting that it lives in her head rent-free.

Social media users flooded the media personality’s comments after the video was shared, but strangely enough, one of the comments failed to gain much traction till now.

The comment was from none other than the Grammy winner herself, who had written, “LOVE YOU BELLS.”

One Swiftie stumbled upon the comment and shared it on X, after which several fans started gathering on the TikTok video again, making it viral once again.

Many X users asked, “omg is this real?? i can’t find it,” requesting others to tag them under the comment.

“My comment has more likes than taylor lmao,” joked one fan while another quipped, “my indie artist,” referring to the Eras Tour performer.

Several fans were still unable to find the comment, but Taylor also dropped a “like” on the video, indicating that there is indeed no bad blood between the icons.