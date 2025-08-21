'The Penguin' creator serves bad news to fans

'The Penguin' showrunner shares discouraging update on S2

The Penguin, which was originally intended as a limited series, faced high demand for a season two after its breakout success, which involved bagging 24 nominations at the Emmys.



But for all its hype, Lauren LeFrance, the showrunner, has a discouraging update for fans. When asked about season two, he said, “I don’t know. There’s no current status update.”

Possibly hinging the possibility of a renewal on The Batman: Part II, Lauren told THR, “think Matt just turned in his script (for The Batman Part II), so I’m excited to read that soon and see what comes of that — if there is anything there that merits a second season [of The Penguin] or not.”

He continued, “I think we’ve said this before, but I truly mean it: We have to feel confident we can top ourselves, and that’s something that’s really important to Colin Farrell and me, especially; otherwise, we don’t want to do something again if it’s not going to be excellent.”

Following this, the creator said, “We were always meant to be a limited series. So, pivoting to a second season is just different — it’s not something we ever really talked about.”

Lauren, however, said the plan for season one was always to take the lead character, Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, portrayed by Colin Farrell, to the second Batman movie.

“The intention of our first season always was, we’re launching Oz into the second film, and so we couldn’t air a second season until after Matt’s movie comes out,” he added.

The Penguin is streaming on HBO MAX.