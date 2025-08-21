Glen Powell rules himself out of James Bond role for THIS reason

Glen Powell explains why he won’t play 007

Glen Powell is sharing his thoughts on the possibility of playing James Bond.

The 36-year-old actor appeared in a new cover story of The Hollywood Reporter to promote his upcoming sports comedy series Chad Powers.

During the conversation, the Anyone But You star ruled out the possibility of him starring for the role of 007 due to his roots.

He declared that due to his "Texan" roots, he is not a good fit for the role, suggesting he could play "Jimmy Bond" but not "James Bond."

I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond,” Powell told the outlet.

“My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond,” he continued.

The Top Gun: Maverick star also suggested to “get an authentic Brit for that job, who belongs in that tuxedo.”

The iconic role adapted for the big screens from Ian Fleming’s spy novels was last portrayed by Daniel Craig, and has only been played by Irish and English actors.

Currently, casting for the James Bond Franchise has not been done for the upcoming films.

However, Amazon MGM Studios has announced Steven Knight as writer and Denis Villeneuve as director.