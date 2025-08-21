Piers Brosnan gets real about a potential return as James Bond

Piers Brosnan reflects on his chances of returning as James Bond

Piers Brosnan says he won't hold back on a potential return as James Bond if considered, but he may need some modern special effects, makeup, and costuming.

The actor, 72, shared his take on the new Bond movie in the making during his recent interview with the Radio Times.

The former 007 face assured that he would "look at it in a heartbeat" if director Denis Villeneuve has "something up his sleeve" for the 26th Bond film.

"Why not? It's great entertainment," said Brosnan, adding of his own "senior citizen" potential as "a craggy, 72-year-old Bond" again, "It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics ... who knows?"

Brosnan also acknowledged the ongoing speculation about who will step into the role next. “Keely and I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation about the next James Bond,” he said, noting there are “many great candidates” and expressing confidence that the upcoming film will be “a spectacle of delight,” per EW.

Other actors who've played the famed spy include Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig.

Brosnan played Bond in four films, beginning with 1995's GoldenEye and ending with 2022's Die Another Day.