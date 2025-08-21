Kirsten Dunst interested to star in Minecraft movie sequel

Kirsten Dunst reveals urge to star in a Minecraft movie

Kirsten Dunst wants to be part of a financially hit movie.

The Oscar nominee anticipated the Warner Bros sequel in the making in a recent interview on Town & Country, expressing her interest in playing a role in the franchise.

“Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?” Dunst added.

She also revealed that her kids loved the original big-screen adaptation of the video game.

Director Jared Hess previously told Deadline that a sequel would be “so much fun,” highlighting the expansive world of the game and the many story elements the first movie didn’t explore.

“I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there’s already talk about it happening, so I’m super excited,” Hess said. He added that fans have been responding positively to a post-credits tease for a new character.

The sequel is expected to feature Alex, a key character from the game, alongside Steve, voiced by Jack Black.

Although Kate McKinnon voiced Alex in the first film’s teaser, her face wasn’t shown—a role Dunst could bag.