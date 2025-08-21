Dakota Johnson gets candid about her 'weird' friendship with Madonna

Dakota Johnson shares rare insights into ‘weird’ friendship with Madonna

Dakota Johnson got candid about her "weird" friendship with singer Madonna.

Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress revealed that she and the Crazy For You songstress have secretly been friends for years.

“I really love her,” said Dakota. “We’ve been, like, weird friends for a while."

"I met her when I was really young, because she did a movie with my stepfather [Antonio Banderas]," she added, referring to the pop icon's 1996 film Evita.

"Then I got to know her later because we were gonna work together on something,” continued the 35-year-old actress.

Despite the project never coming to fruition, she and Madonna have maintained their bond for years.

“We’ve always kind of circled each other,” said the Splitsville star. “She is like an energy to be near that is so beautiful and so wild. It’s just cool that she even wants to talk to me.”

In July, Dakota and Madonna were spotted attending a mutual friend's birthday party together.

On the professional front, the Madame Web actress is currently planning to direct a movie.

"I think I will direct a feature, a very small one, hopefully soon," Dakota said at the 59th edition of the KVIFF in the Czech Republic.