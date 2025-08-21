 
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on Glen Powell dating rumors

Sydney Sweeney played the lead role opposite Glen Powell in the film 'Anyone But You'

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

August 21, 2025

Sydney Sweeney addresses romance rumors with Glen Powell 

Sydney Sweeney has once again dismissed the rumors that she is in a relationship with Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the 27-year-old actress insisted that she and Glen are just good friends.

“We wanted everything to be an activity,” explained Sydney, saying that it was the public who “created all the other narratives.”

Previously, an insider confirmed to US Weekly that “There is nothing going on romantically between Glen and Sydney. "

"They are just friends," the confidant added. “Sydney is close with the entire family.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sydney and Glen were in relationships with other people when they filmed Anyone But You.

Sydney was engaged to film producer Jonathan Davino, while Glen was in a relationship with actress Gigi Paris.

Anyone But You, which hit cinemas on December 11, 2023, was a box office success.

Previously, Sydney teased that a new sequel could be in the works.

“I can’t actually reveal all of my secrets,” the actress told E! News in February 2024.

Later, Glen revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he and Sydney are "still talking" about a potential sequel. 

