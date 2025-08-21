'Baby Reindeer' creator unveils first look at new BBC drama

Richard Gadd has major transformation in new TV series 'Half Man'

Richard Gadd is back with a new television project and a major transformation.

The 36-year-old actor, writer, and producer shared photos from the upcoming BBC drama Half Man on Instagram Wednesday, showing off a noticeably more muscular physique compared to his leaner appearance in Baby Reindeer.

The series also stars Jamie Bell, best known for Billy Elliot, Rocketman, and All of Us Strangers. The newly released stills show the pair together in character.

Half Man follows estranged half-brothers Ruben (Gadd) and Niall (Bell), who reconnect after years apart, prompting an exploration of the highs and lows of their relationship from the 1980s to the present day.

Filming for the six-episode BBC drama took place earlier this year in and around Glasgow.

The show, written by Gadd, was first announced in November 2024, with casting updates revealed in February.

Half Man is set to premiere in 2026 on BBC in the UK and HBO Max internationally.