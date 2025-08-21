Princess Diana warned Prince Harry, William about royal life?

Princess Diana's warnings to Harry, William about royal life revealed

Princess Diana gave Prince William and Prince Harry important warnings about royal life.

As per her former secretary, Patrick Jephson, the late Princess left her sons with very good examples and warnings.

Speaking with People Magazine, Patrick, who worked with Diana from 1988 to 1996, said, “If they study Princess Diana’s life carefully – and I hope they often do – William, Harry and their advisers will know that she left them many good examples to follow and also a few important warnings to heed.”

“Public affection and the rich rewards of royalty must be earned with self-sacrifice and service,” he added.

He went on to add, “I’m sure they are grateful that every day she can still guide, comfort and inspire them along the difficult path they were born to follow.”

With Diana known for her compassion and charity work, her sons have also been exposed to life beyond palace walls during their childhood.

Despite being strained, Prince William and Prince Harry remain focused in honoring their late mother Princess Diana’s legacy separately.