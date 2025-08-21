 
Geo News

Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson ignite romance rumors

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson step back into each other's lives

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 21, 2025

Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson get romantically involved with each other: Source
Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson get romantically involved with each other: Source

Katie Holmes and her former Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson have ignited fresh romance speculations.

For the unversed, Holmes and Jackson dated each other while working on the beloved blockbuster teen drama Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003. Now, more than twenty years after the hit drama ended, they both have reunited to film Happy Hours, her new trilogy of movies in NYC.

A source told Radar Online that the 47-year-old American-Canadian actor, who separated from Jodie Turner-Smith in 2023, is willing to develop a romantic relationship with the Jack and Jill actress.

The insider shared, "The spark between them is very obvious and very natural. It's been a blissfully happy reunion for them."

In June this year, Jackson and Holmes were seen enjoying dinner in NYC and then leaving the restaurant together.

"They're spending a lot of time together off set. Apparently, they've been dressing in disguise so they can enjoy the city together without getting mobbed,” the source said.

"They are in the midst of filming and are very professional. Clearly, all the feelings are buzzing again, but they're not going to go public any time soon. When they do it's going to create a frenzy and they're not ready to deal with the pressure,” the insider revealed.

Notably, after his split from Smith, Jackson also had a brief relationship with Lupita Nyong'o, which ended in 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Holmes, who annulled her marriage with Tom Cruise in 2012, has dated many Hollywood stars, such as Jamie Foxx.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep reunite in NYC amidst 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' filming
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep reunite in NYC amidst 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' filming
Vertigo Releasing brings Emma Thompson's 'The Dead of Winter' to UK, Ireland shores
Vertigo Releasing brings Emma Thompson's 'The Dead of Winter' to UK, Ireland shores
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner turn heads with street style in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner turn heads with street style in Los Angeles
DC boss gives simple solution to Marvel's big problem
DC boss gives simple solution to Marvel's big problem
Kirsten Dunst bashes people for messing up her name
Kirsten Dunst bashes people for messing up her name
'Baby Reindeer' creator unveils first look at new BBC drama
'Baby Reindeer' creator unveils first look at new BBC drama
Zoe Kravitz reveals hilarious disaster at Taylor Swift house
Zoe Kravitz reveals hilarious disaster at Taylor Swift house
Lily Collins shares major update on 'Emily in Paris' season 5
Lily Collins shares major update on 'Emily in Paris' season 5