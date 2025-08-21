Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner turn heads with street style in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were spotted enjoying a day out with friends in Los Angeles on Wednesday, turning heads with their street styles.

Hailey opted for a casual yet polished look, pairing a white crop top with dark blue barrel jeans, heeled sandals, and oval sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her longtime friend Kendall wore a charcoal-grey midi dress, styled with heeled sandals, a tan leather handbag, and sunglasses, with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

According to Daily Mail, the pair began their afternoon with lunch at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows before joining friends for shopping in Brentwood, where they were seen carrying iced coffees.

Their outing came just days after Bieber’s husband, Justin, delighted fans by sharing a rare Instagram photo of himself with Jenner, as per the outlet.

Moreover, the candid picture, taken during a recent evening at a Los Angeles dive bar, showed the singer deep in conversation with the model.

Hailey humorously weighed in on the post, quipping about Jenner’s animated storytelling style, a comment that quickly drew thousands of likes.

Additionally, Justin later uploaded more snapshots from the night, including a cozy photo with Hailey, as well as behind-the-scenes glimpses of time spent with friends and their dog.

As per the publication, the posts arrived shortly after the release of his surprise seventh studio album, Swag.

Hailey and Kendall, who have been close friends for years, were last seen together at several industry events earlier this summer.