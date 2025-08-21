Jimmy Barnes makes major red carpet return at Melbourne Film Festival

Jimmy Barnes appeared in good spirits on Thursday night as he attended the opening of his new documentary Jimmy Barnes: Working Class Man at the Melbourne International Film Festival.

The 69-year-old was joined by his wife Jane Barnes, granddaughter Ruby Rodgers, and daughter Mahalia Barnes, who supported him on the red carpet.

Dressed in an all-black jacket-and-jeans ensemble with two-toned sneakers, a silver chain, and a single earring, the Cold Chisel frontman looked relaxed as he greeted fans, as per Daily Mail.

Singer Kate Ceberano was also in attendance, turning heads in a ruffled gown with princess sleeves, while actress Rachel Griffiths opted for a more casual look in a patterned knit and white jeans.

Veteran performer Sigrid Thornton arrived in a sleek black outfit paired with creeper shoes.

The documentary premiere follows a high-profile month for Barnes, who opened the 2025 Logies earlier this August with a performance of his signature anthem Working Class Man.

The televised set drew mixed reactions online, with some fans praising the rocker’s enduring stage presence while others felt his raspy vocals missed the mark, as per the outlet.