Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber applauded for ‘real parenting': Report

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are being applauded for their grounded approach to parenting after revealing that their eldest son, Sasha, has officially moved into a college dorm room at the University of Southern California.

The former couple, who split amicably in 2016 but continue to co-parent their two children, were spotted helping 18-year-old Sasha settle into student life last week.

Located just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles and within a short drive of the city’s troubled Skid Row, the setting is a world away from the Hollywood Hills where Sasha grew up, as per Daily Mail.

Watts shared the milestone on Instagram with a heartfelt post describing the emotional mix of “tears and laughter” that came with moving her son into his new home.

In regards to this, she wrote alongside a picture of Sasha sitting on his dorm bed, “We packed and unpacked, stacked and color coded. We walked and walked, woke up early with excitement. Then we shopped and shopped, and sometimes fought about stupid stuff… We laughed, we cried, I had a few extra secret cries and maybe some not so private ones."

She added that the family also enjoyed “deep talks mixed in with a few fart jokes,” before reassuring her son: “He’s got this!! He did it!! He dreamed big and worked really hard for something wonderful. Go Sasha — we love you so much.”

Moreover, Schreiber shared his own reflections, posting a snapshot with Sasha and writing, “Gonna miss my ride or die. Having said that, USC is gonna get one of the deepest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful boys I have ever known.”

Fans and celebrity friends quickly praised the pair for embracing a “normal” college send-off rather than indulging their son with lavish alternatives.

Actress Rita Wilson joked, “That’s the only time his room will ever look that neat. Congratulations to all!” while Teresa Palmer added, “Congrats on this new season mama.”

Additionally, supporters online also applauded Watts and Schreiber’s strong co-parenting dynamic.

One fan wrote, “So pleased to see a divorced couple co-parenting in such a healthy way. Absolutely no idea the back story but this looks awesome.”