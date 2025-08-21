Robbie Williams reveals harsh parenting rule

Robbie Williams talks about his strict parenting rule

Robbie Williams just gave a rather rare insight into his parenting style.

The former Take That rocker opened up about how he deals with things at home as a father when it comes to making some rules for his children.

Speaking on ITV News, he revealed that there is one incredibly common thing that he refuses to give to his children, calling it a "drug."

"They don't have phones," Robbie told the broadcaster, adding, "They're not going to have phones for as long as humanly possible."

The Angel hitmaker continued: "And you know they're gonna go, they are at school, 'Other people have phones, why can't I have a phone?' Tough."

Further expressing his opinions on mobile phones, Robbie mentioned, "That's as simple as it is. I'm 51, I can't deal with the corrosive nature of the Internet and things. It hurts me. It ruins my day.”

"How can I give this drug to a 12-year-old? How can I give this drug to a seven-year-old? It's abuse,” he clarified.

It is pertinent to mention that Robbie Williams has four children with his wife Ayda, namely, Theodora, 12, Charlie, 10, Colette, seven, and Beau, five.

The couple try and keep their children out of the spotlight as much as they can, for privacy and safety reasons.