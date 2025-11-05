Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott settle divorce

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott finalize divorce

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have finalised their divorce more than two years after of their separation.

The pair reached a mutual agreement, as they settled all issues, including custody of their five children who range in age from 18 to eight, as per Us Weekly.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reportedly filed court documents on Monday revealing that she and McDermott had come to an agreement about support and the division of their assets however, Spelling has not yet filed the deal in court yet.

The former couple, who wed in May 2006, first sparked rumours marital trouble when Spelling was spotted without her wedding ring in March 2021 and it was also revealed the same year that she and McDermott slept in separate rooms.

However, they put an end to all the gossip by putting on a united front during a family outing in October 2021.

Nearly two years later, McDermott announced that he and Spelling were getting a divorce after 17 years of marriage.

"It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in June 2023.

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he added.

Later, McDermott made the confession that he had shared the announcement while under the influence, and has since sought treatment for alcohol and pill addiction.