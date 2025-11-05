Charli XCX believed album ‘Brat' was a flop

Charli XCX thought her label would drop her over ‘Brat'

Charli XCX thought her label might drop her over her 2024 highly successful album Brat.

The 32-year-old singer spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow on the actress’s Goop podcast about her mindset while making the record.

“I actually made this record being like, ‘OK, I’m just going to do this one for me,’” she told Gwyneth.

“Maybe I’m going to get dropped by my label and that’s fine’. That was kind of the headspace that I was in,” the Speed Drive hitmaker added.

The album, released on 7 June 2024, took the top spot in the UK and reached the top 10 in 14 other countries, earning nine Grammy nominations and winning three.

Following the release of the Brat album, Charli’s electronic-pop tracks dominated charts and even inspired a viral Apple dance trend, with fans embracing the “Brat summer” cultural movement.

In March she conquered the Brit Awards, winning five categories including songwriter of the year.

She also secured album of the year, artist of the year, dance act and song of the year for her track Guess featuring Billie Eilish.

Her next album, the singer said, will be “inherently” different from Brat.

“I really like to work in contrast. I think whatever I do next will just inherently be different to Brat because that’s what feels natural,” she said.

“I’m exploring a lot of stuff with strings at the moment, which I’m really enjoying and I haven’t really worked in that space before,” the Apple singer stated.

Additionally, the singer’s new career direction includes acting roles in Faces of Death and The Gallerist, which is already in post-production.

Charli XCX will also star in and co-produce The Moment, an A24 film featuring Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, and Kylie Jenner.