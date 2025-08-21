 
Geo News

Grammy-winning singer hits back at 'loser' remark

The White Stripes frontman shares his criticism on social media in a lengthy post

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 21, 2025

Jack White gets honest about White House flak
Jack White gets honest about White House flak

Jack White, a Grammy-winning musician, has some strong words to say after the White House called him a “has-been loser” in a statement.

In a post on Instagram, The White Stripes frontman directly addressed the remarks the administration's communications director, Steven Cheung, used when he told The Daily Beast that the veteran singer is “masquerading as a real artist."

The 50-year-old came after taking a swipe at the photo of the meeting of Trump and Zelensky in the White House, with gold ornaments surrounding it.

The Icky Thump, however, now stepped up his verbal attack, countering, “‘Masquerading as a real artist’? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving!"

"That orange grifter has spent more tax payer money cheating at golf than helping ANYONE in the country. Improve. Anything."

Grammy-winning singer hits back at loser remark

The Seven Nation Army pointed out what he called an irony that a sharp reaction from the White House came to his comment about its decor.

But what about the veteran musician who questioned the Trump administration's alleged misrule?  

Given example, he said, “How funny that it wasn’t me calling out Trump’s blatant fascist manipulation of government, his gestapo ICE tactics, his racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, etc.”

The musician also singled out the administration's alleged “ignorance of the dying children in Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo” and “his lack of empathy for military veterans and those struggling with poverty”.

Summing up, Jack said, “No, it wasn’t me calling out any of that, it was the ****** DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults. How petty and pathetic and thin-skinned could this administration get?”

It is not the first time the White House has reacted strongly to criticism from celebrities, as seen with Paramount's sitcom South Park.

Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber applauded for ‘real parenting': Report
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber applauded for ‘real parenting': Report
Brooke Hogan raises new speculations about father Hulk Hogan's death
Brooke Hogan raises new speculations about father Hulk Hogan's death
Madonna appears to be in style for her 67th birthday
Madonna appears to be in style for her 67th birthday
Robbie Williams reveals harsh parenting rule
Robbie Williams reveals harsh parenting rule
Drew Barrymore gets candid about her biggest business lessons
Drew Barrymore gets candid about her biggest business lessons
Alec Baldwin's lavish empire crumbles leaving him penniless?
Alec Baldwin's lavish empire crumbles leaving him penniless?
Jimmy Barnes makes major red carpet return at Melbourne Film Festival
Jimmy Barnes makes major red carpet return at Melbourne Film Festival
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce earn new title as couple: Report
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce earn new title as couple: Report