Grammy-winning singer hits back at 'loser' remark

Jack White gets honest about White House flak

Jack White, a Grammy-winning musician, has some strong words to say after the White House called him a “has-been loser” in a statement.



In a post on Instagram, The White Stripes frontman directly addressed the remarks the administration's communications director, Steven Cheung, used when he told The Daily Beast that the veteran singer is “masquerading as a real artist."

The 50-year-old came after taking a swipe at the photo of the meeting of Trump and Zelensky in the White House, with gold ornaments surrounding it.

The Icky Thump, however, now stepped up his verbal attack, countering, “‘Masquerading as a real artist’? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving!"

"That orange grifter has spent more tax payer money cheating at golf than helping ANYONE in the country. Improve. Anything."

The Seven Nation Army pointed out what he called an irony that a sharp reaction from the White House came to his comment about its decor.

But what about the veteran musician who questioned the Trump administration's alleged misrule?

Given example, he said, “How funny that it wasn’t me calling out Trump’s blatant fascist manipulation of government, his gestapo ICE tactics, his racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, etc.”

The musician also singled out the administration's alleged “ignorance of the dying children in Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo” and “his lack of empathy for military veterans and those struggling with poverty”.

Summing up, Jack said, “No, it wasn’t me calling out any of that, it was the ****** DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults. How petty and pathetic and thin-skinned could this administration get?”

It is not the first time the White House has reacted strongly to criticism from celebrities, as seen with Paramount's sitcom South Park.