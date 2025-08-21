 
Brooke Hogan raises new speculations about father Hulk Hogan's death

Brooke Hogan took to social media to address serious claims about her father's death

August 21, 2025

Photo: Brooke Hogan reacts to mystery surrounding father Hulk Hogan's death

Brooke Hogan has spoken out as she continues to grapple with the sudden loss of her father, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

As fans will be aware, the legendary the WWE icon, born Terry Bollea, was laid to rest in a private funeral in Clearwater, Fla., on Tuesday, 5th August 2025. 

He died on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. 

TMZ first reported the news, while PEOPLE later confirmed that Hogan’s official cause of death was acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. 

At that time, medical records also revealed that he had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat condition.

Now, nearly a month later, Brooke took to Instagram Stories and shared a lengthy statement detailing the uncertainty she still feels about her father’s final moments. 

She noted that she has been keeping her brother, Nick Hogan, updated as he handles matters “on the ground.”

According to Brooke, several professionals, including police officials and nurses who claimed to have been present on the day of her father’s passing, have reached out to her with concerns. 

“I’ve received legit calls from professionals… telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative,” she wrote.

Brooke added that those individuals have been persistent. 

“They feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day,” she continued. 

Nontheless, she admitted that she does not know if those claims were ever communicated to the medical examiner’s office. 

“And if they did, I do not know why it wasn’t taken into consideration,” Brooke concluded.

