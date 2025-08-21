Drew Barrymore shares rare views on self compassion

Photo: Drew Barrymore shares rare views on reflection, forgiveness

Drew Barrymore has gotten candid about forgiveness, growth, and the power of self-compassion.

In a new conversation with Us Weekly, the actress and talk show host responded to the vulnerable query, "How do I forgive myself for the person I was and the mistakes I made while in survival mode?"

“I love this question so much because I have to deal with it all the time,” Barrymore admitted.

“I feel that I’ve made so many mistakes, and it just echoes all my fears when I look at my two daughters. Like, I really don’t want them to go through any of the stuff I did, and yet, I can’t work from fear," she added.

Moreover, she went on to note, "I have to use all my knowledge and life experience to navigate parenting two girls."

"Maybe I was built for this? Maybe all my mistakes helped me learn the lessons of my own personal rights and wrongs, and I might not have the moral compass I have if I hadn’t gone through those things.”

The 49-year-old star, who has always been refreshingly open about her journey from child stardom to building her own career and family, reflected on the responsibility she now carries as both a mother and public figure.

“I also take a lot of responsibility for what I’ve done. I own it, and I don’t blame others,” she said, noting how much she admires those who seemed to have had life figured out early.

“Maybe they came from a good family or they’re people who just seem to have such a natural decency about them. It didn’t take trial by fire for them to become emotionally rational people. Those are my heroes, the ones I’ve learned from and followed.”

However, Barrymore emphasized that there’s no expiration date on growth.

“We can become the person we always wanted to be. Even if it takes longer than we thought. But we also have to use our past as our strength, not our weakness. You lived! You learned! Now go take all that wisdom and fly.”

In closing, she left a powerful reminder, “Don’t let it hold you back. And try not to beat yourself up. It’s such an easy trap. We can’t waste any more time. I’m guessing we’ve all repented and put in the time to figure a lot out. So let’s try to be proud. I’m sure you have much to be proud of, so today, focus on that.”