Oscar Isaac gets honest about 'Star Wars' return

Oscar Isaac on returning to 'Star Wars' universe

Oscar Isaac is a lifelong Star Wars fan, as his latest comment about the franchise suggests.

The star who is set to appear in Netflix's upcoming film, Franskentien, as Victor Frankenstein, had previously helmed Poe Dameron in the sci-fi sequel trilogy.

Fans, however, were divided on it, but the actor’s character, a brave and talented Resistance pilot, received much applause.

Though Oscar in the past stepped back from discussing any future appearances in the Star Wars.

But when in a recent interview with Variety, he was asked about reprising his role, Oscar said, "'I’m a Star Wars.' Then he says, 'Yeah, I’d be a Star Wars again if there was something good to do with that.'"

In the meantime, besides Oscar, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, David Bradley, Lars Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, with Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz will be starring in Frankenstein.

“Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation," the logline read.

Frankenstein will be out in theatres for a limited time on Oct. 17, while it will land on Netflix on Nov. 7.