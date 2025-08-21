Jennifer Aniston becomes better person amid Jim Curtis romance: Source

Photo: Jennifer Aniston changes for better amid Jim Curtis romance: Source

Jennifer Aniston appears to be stepping into a more self-aware and transparent chapter of her life as her relationship with Jim Curtis continues to blossom.

For those unversed, the Morning Show actress recently opened the doors of her serene $21 million Los Angeles home to Vanity Fair for the magazine’s September cover story.

Designed as a calming retreat from the outside world, the midcentury residence is a reflection of Aniston’s desire for peace and balance.

When the outlet noted the soothing atmosphere of the home, Aniston responded warmly, “Good! That’s the whole point. Out there, it causes nerves. In here, there should be no nerves.”

“I’ve basically incorporated all of the healing modalities in order to create a calm environment in the chaos of the wonderful industry and the world at large,” she explained.

Her living room, for example, features a coffee table adorned with crystals, raw amethyst and a white stone for clarity, along with holders for incense and shelves of books.

As the reporter noted, the home evokes “the anxiety-suppressing effect of a spa,” with no screens or background noise to interrupt the stillness.

Beyond her design choices, a new source told Star Magazine that Aniston herself has grown more candid and grounded in recent years.

“She sees no reason to backtrack,” the insider shared.

“She’s just as transparent," they remarked and noted, "perhaps more so."

"Ask her a question, and Jen will give it to you straight. She’s not afraid to talk about her vulnerabilities," the spy confided.

In conclusion, the source established, "She has nothing to lose by telling the truth.”