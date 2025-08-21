'Devastated' Regina King opens up about life after son Ian's tragic death

Regina King never thought THIS could happen 'the same time'

Regina King has opened up about how her life has changed three years after the death of her son Ian Alexander Jr.

The 54-year-old American actress and director gave an interview to Haute Living Los Angeles for her cover story, published on Thursday, August 21, and talked about her life after her son’s death, who died by suicide at the age of 26 on January 21, 2022.

Articulating her thoughts, Regina said, "Now, I understand that sadness and happiness can be happening at the same time.”

She added, "I one thousand percent live in the moment more. I don’t know if that’s something that just comes with time, or with pain, or with the pandemic — probably all of it. But I feel it."

At the time of tragedy, the Academy-winning actress, who welcomed Ian, her only child, with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr, stated, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others."

Now, she told the outlet how MianU, the orange wine she launched to pay homage to Ian, plays a vital role in keeping him alive in her heart.

"His art, his creativity — it’s all in there. It was kind of an epiphany I had that came from a place of continuing to create memories in Ian’s spirit," the grieving mother quipped.

"I’m surrounded by people talking about their children — engagements, weddings, new chapters. I still love talking about Ian: I just don’t have the chance to create new memories in the way they do. But I’m not focused on that. This is my way of creating something new, together,” Regina remarked.

The Watchman star thinks of Ian every time she pours a glass, adding, "I’m thinking of him 24/7 anyway, but always in this moment, I can see his face.”

"And for people who never got the chance to dance with Ian, maybe they’ll be curious. Maybe they’ll ask. His name is right there, in the middle of it all. He’ll never be forgotten. If you see me, you see Ian,” Regina King stated.