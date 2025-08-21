JoJo Siwa pokes fun at pregnancy rumors: Report

JoJo Siwa is laughing off speculation about her being pregnant.

The Dance Moms alum shared a new series of photos on Instagram Thursday featuring sweet moments with her boyfriend, Love Island star Chris Hughes.

The couple, who first connected in April while competing on Celebrity Big Brother and made their romance official the following month, looked smitten as they packed on the PDA during family gatherings and holiday getaways.

In the carousel, Siwa teased fans by slipping a pillow under her shirt to rest her mug on, playfully mirroring Hughes’ father, Paul, who balanced his own cup on his stomach.

The lighthearted snap quickly fueled comments from followers joking that she was “practicing for pregnancy” and “stirring the rumors.”

Moreover, the playful moment came after months of speculation from fans.

Back in June, a TikTok video of Hughes gently placing his hand on Siwa’s stomach sparked chatter online, which she later addressed by joking in a “two truths and a lie” game that one of the options was “I’m pregnant.”

Though she has denied being pregnant, Siwa recently opened up about her desire to have children.

Speaking to The Sun, she admitted she “craves” motherhood and plans to start a family in the near future, adding that her career has reached a stable point where she feels ready to take that next step.

Additionally, Siwa has also made it clear that Hughes has won over her family.

During an appearance on Loose Women earlier this week, she gushed, “He’s the brightest light in my life, he makes me the happiest. My mom adores him, my dad and he are best friends, and my brother even asked him to be a groomsman in his wedding. My family has never loved someone like this.”

Furthermore, Hughes, for his part, has shared that his feelings for Siwa deepened after the Celebrity Big Brother finale, revealing he even wrote down his emotions in a heartfelt note to her before officially confessing his love.