Prince William warned of ‘connection' problems with slimmed monarchy

Prince William’s plans to have a downsized monarchy can come with its drawbacks.

The Prince of Wales is reminded the connection Royals build with the general public is essential.

Expert Robert Jobson tells The Sun: ''People do turn out when they see, particularly people like Sophie Wessex and the new Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.

''They turn out in droves. They like that connection. And if you lose that connection, the monarchy actually loses something that it's about.

'I think you've got to be careful what you wish for.''

Meanwhile, expert Matt Wilkson said, ''he's very much focusing on his young family''.

''Remember, Charles as King doesn't have a very young family that he has to make sure he's at home when they get back from school [...] - that's what William enjoys.

''He enjoys the school run, and he wants to bring his children up in the countryside.

''His life is very different to what King Charles' is.

''I know the late Queen Elizabeth II [...], she worked extremely hard when she was bringing up her children, but that's what William perhaps is choosing not to do.

''But it's a different era as well,” he said.