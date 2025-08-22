 
How Justin Bieber's new music ‘put strain' on his bond with Hailey

The pop singer is 'in a better mental headspace' since the new music release

August 22, 2025

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage has been under scrutiny since they tied the knot just two months after the Baby singer's highly publicized breakup from Selena Gomez.

The marriage woes rumor began circling again last year before welcoming their son, baby Blue Jack, in 2024, and recently, after Justin's new music lyrics briefly hinted at trouble in paradise.

However, a source privy to US Weekly revealed that the love birds are "in a much better place" after Justin released his album first since 2021.

The insider told the outlet that the rumored rift between the couple was due to Justin putting all his energy into recording his new album, Swag.

Now, since the album is out, the "tension" between the couple “has settled."

"The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage," the tipster claimed. "When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out."

Since the album's release in July, Hailey and Justin's bond is improving, and the pop singer is also "in a better mental headspace" and "very happy" over the success of it.

They "have been able to finally reconnect more" while on the getaway to Idaho, and "there’s a sense of relief on both sides."

Moreover, Hailey is "very patient" with her husband.

But, "there’s still work to be done in their marriage."

"They’re in a much better place," The bird chirped.

