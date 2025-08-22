Noah Cyrus reveals THIS unexpected lesson from sister Miley's early fame

Noah Cyrus recalls watching sister Miley’s rise

Noah Cyrus is dishing on how growing up in a famous family linked with music shaped her own career path in the industry.

In a recent chat with People for its cover story, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and younger sister of Miley Cyrus revealed what wisdom she has taken from watching Miley entering in the industry at a very early age.

"I really saw (her early career) from the perspective of a sister and as a kid. By the time she was done with Hannah, I wasn't even driving a car yet—I didn't even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective,” Noah, who launched her own music career in 2016, said.

“Of course, there's situations that you experience, and you're like, ‘Okay, I will keep that in mind for the future and for: If that happens to me, how do I handle it?’ So I've had a great role model for how it all works.”

Alongside her sister’s influence, Noah took advice from her father, Billy, who said, “To be the outlaw, whatever that means to you, whether it's thinking there's no box and not making the music that people expect you to make and making the decisions that people say are right.”

She added, “Or just living by your own rules like Waylon and Johnny [Cash].”