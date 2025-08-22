 
Miley Cyrus' sister Noah finally addresses family 'drama'

The singer is getting honest about rift rumors in the family following Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus split

August 22, 2025

Noah Cyrus is sharing rare insight on navigating the Cyrus family tensions after Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus' divorce.

The 24-year-old sister of Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her family rift rumors, calling it "normal family stuff".

During the conversation with People, Noah shared how she navigated the outside noise and tried not to get caught up in especially after her parents’ 2022 divorce sparked speculation about a family rift.

“I keep myself quite separated from any interest or 'drama' with the family. The one thing that's connected us with the entire world is music, and that's what's most important to us,” Noah explained. “Yeah, it emotionally is draining, but it doesn't hurt us or touch us. It's something that you really learn to keep separate and far away from yourself.”

Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus
Despite the speculations, Noah shared her family remains united, "Everybody's great and loves each other."

“I think when you grow up with that being normal—things being public—that it doesn't quite reach you. At the end of the day, this is a family, and that's really it: just going through normal family stuff.”

