Lil Nas X taken into custody over embarrasing stunt on LA streets

Lil Nas X hospitalised, then arrested for roaming on streets almost naked

Lil Nas X is in hot water after a near-naked stunt on the streets of Los Angeles.

The Industry Baby hitmaker, 26, was roaming around Ventura Boulevard around 4 a.m. in only white underwear and boots.

The bizarre scene was captured in a video available with TMZ. In the clip, he appeared to joke with a fan, claiming he was “headed to a party,” before putting an orange traffic cone over his head.

Multiple people called police to the incident until they responded around 5:50 a.m., an LAPD public information officer confirmed to Page Six. When officers arrived, the Atlanta-born musician allegedly charged at them, at which he was “taken into custody” and transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose. He was later arrested for battery on a police officer.

Public records show he was booked at Van Nuys Jail at 11:22 a.m. local time.

The incident comes just days after Lil Nas X teased new music, previewing Kimbo with Lil Jon and a long-rumoured track Down Souf Hoes featuring Sexyy Red and Saucy Santana.