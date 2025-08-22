 
Geo News

Lil Nas X taken into custody over embarrasing stunt on LA streets

The bizarre incident comes days after Lil Nas X teased new music with Lil John and a long-rumoured track with Sexyy Red and Saucy Santana

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 22, 2025

Lil Nas X hospitalised, then arrested for roaming on streets almost naked
Lil Nas X hospitalised, then arrested for roaming on streets almost naked

Lil Nas X is in hot water after a near-naked stunt on the streets of Los Angeles.

The Industry Baby hitmaker, 26, was roaming around Ventura Boulevard around 4 a.m. in only white underwear and boots.

The bizarre scene was captured in a video available with TMZ. In the clip, he appeared to joke with a fan, claiming he was “headed to a party,” before putting an orange traffic cone over his head.

Multiple people called police to the incident until they responded around 5:50 a.m., an LAPD public information officer confirmed to Page Six. When officers arrived, the Atlanta-born musician allegedly charged at them, at which he was “taken into custody” and transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose. He was later arrested for battery on a police officer.

Public records show he was booked at Van Nuys Jail at 11:22 a.m. local time.

The incident comes just days after Lil Nas X teased new music, previewing Kimbo with Lil Jon and a long-rumoured track Down Souf Hoes featuring Sexyy Red and Saucy Santana. 

How Justin Bieber's new music ‘put strain' on his bond with Hailey
How Justin Bieber's new music ‘put strain' on his bond with Hailey
Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in 'Anemone' trailer
Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting in 'Anemone' trailer
Fans react to Mastodon co-founder Brent Hinds tragic death
Fans react to Mastodon co-founder Brent Hinds tragic death
Drew Barrymore shares rare views on self compassion
Drew Barrymore shares rare views on self compassion
JoJo Siwa pokes fun at pregnancy rumors: Report
JoJo Siwa pokes fun at pregnancy rumors: Report
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongjovi surprise fans with major update
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongjovi surprise fans with major update
Kylie Kelce drops relatable mom truth: 'Have to collapse'
Kylie Kelce drops relatable mom truth: 'Have to collapse'
Dakota Johnson opens up about her bond with Madonna: Source
Dakota Johnson opens up about her bond with Madonna: Source