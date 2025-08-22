Serena Williams addresses weight-loss medication speculation

Serena Williams admits to using weight-loss medication

Serena Williams is openly declaring her use of weight loss medication.

The tennis star, 43, made the revelation during a recent interview, revealing how she lost over 30 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 prescription.

“I feel great,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion told People Magazine. “I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally.”

The tennis legend explained that her struggles began after welcoming her first daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017 via emergency C-section.

“I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be, no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” she told the outlet.

“It was crazy because I’d never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy, and could never get down to where I needed to be at,” the athlete shared.

“I had never taken shortcuts in my career and always worked really hard. I know what it takes to be the best. So it was very frustrating to do all the same things and never be able to change that number on the scale or the way my body looked.”

After the birth of her second daughter, Adira, in August 2023, Williams said she initially lost the baby weight within two weeks — but then hit another plateau. “I never lost another pound,” she joked. “I thought, ‘Gosh, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to get back to where I needed to be.’”

That’s when she began researching GLP-1 medications. “I did a lot of research on it. I was like, ‘Is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?’ I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it.”

Six weeks after Adira’s birth, Williams decided to move forward with the treatment and hasn’t looked back since.

“I just can do more. I’m more active. My joints don’t hurt as much. I feel like something as simple as just getting down is a lot easier, and I do it a lot faster,” she said. “I feel like I have a lot of energy. It’s great. I just feel pretty good about it.”