Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly rebuilding trust after baby Saga's birth? Source

Inside Megan Fox, MGK's evolving bond after split and baby Saga's birth

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly getting close after welcoming their baby daughter

As per a recent report by People, a source revealed that the former couple, who announced their split back in November, are once again feeling like “good friends”.

However, the pair just want to enjoy their bliss of parenthood as Fox and Kelly welcomed baby daughter Saga back in March, and do not want to “push any labels.”

The insider revealed that the newly minted parents had recently spent quality time together at Costa Rica with their baby daughter, Saga Blade.

And the getaway gave Fox and Kelly space to reconnect.

“Their Costa Rica trip wasn’t about rekindling a romance so much as it was about rebuilding trust. For the first time in a long while, they felt like good friends again. They have a solid understanding now.”

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, previously talked about adjusting life for their baby daughter with Fox.

“Megan’s not closing the door for good on a relationship, but she’s not walking back in completely either,” the tattler continued. “The truth is, no one’s pushing for labels. Megan and Colson are focused on whether this evolving connection can truly last beyond just co-parenting,” the tipster added.

A second insider claimed, “They’ve come a long way since last year. They were both extremely excited when Megan found out that she was pregnant again. It was devastating for her when she felt the need to break things off,” noting the trip was “special” for the rapper and the actress.

“They’d been before as a couple, but never with the baby. It was very special and relaxing,” the bird chirped.