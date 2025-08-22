 
Timothee Chalamet pulls special move for Kylie Jenner's big day: Source

The 'Wonka' star knows how to make 'meaningful gestures' for girlfriend Kylie Jenner

August 22, 2025

Though Timothee Chalamet could not make it to Kylie Jenner's birthday bash organized by Kendall Jenner due to work commitments, he made sure to make his girlfriend "feel special" from afar.

While filming overseas, Timothee pulled out a thoughtful way to mark Kylie's special day.

"Timothée went out of his way to make her feel special on her birthday," a source told Us Weekly. "He sent gifts, they had a FaceTime call and he coordinated meaningful gestures with Kylie's friends that made her feel very special."

The couple is "very much together and don't need to be in person together every day for it to work."

"They adore each other and really make it work even with two busy schedules and sometimes not even being in the same time zone," the insider continued.

The tipster further noted that this is "one of [Jenner's] healthiest" relationships that brings her "a sense of calm and stability that she hasn't always had in the past."

"[Timothée] lets Kylie just be herself, and there is no pressure from either of them," the source added. "They have the same sense of humor and understanding of their two different lives. It just works. Their ability to keep things low-key, even with their high-profile careers, has made the connection feel even more genuine."

