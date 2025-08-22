Grimes calls it quits with beau Anyma after year-long romance

Grimes, Anyma part ways after a year of dating

Grimes and Anyma have reportedly called it quits after a year of dating.

On Thursday, an insider confirmed to People magazine that the Canadian singer and the Italian DJ have parted ways romantically but remain good friends and collaborators.

"Anyma and Grimes have amicably parted ways but still remain good friends and collaborators,” the source said.

The confidant further revealed to the outlet that the former couple is still planning to "release new music together soon."

For those unversed, Grimes went Instagram official with Anyma in March 2024. At that time, she posted loved-up photos of herself with the music producer.

“Beauty and the Beast," she captioned the post.

Before they went public with their relationship, Grimes and Anyma teamed up on her 2023 song, Welcome to the Opera.

Grimes was previously in a relationship with Elon Musk. She shares three children with a Tesla owner.

Anyma was previously married to model Vittoria Ceretti from 2020 to 2023. The Italian model is currently dating actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

On the work front, Grimes recently released her latest song, IDGAF, while Anyma dropped his new album, The End of Genesys, in May.