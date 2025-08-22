Camila Cabello's onstage wardrobe mishap sends her in panic mode

Camila Cabello sent in panic mode as corset pops open onstage

Camila Cabello is the recent celebrity to encounter an onstage wardrobe malfunction.

The Senorita singer, 28, was performing in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on August 14 when her corset popped open.

A fan-captured video has been circulating on TikTok, showing the Fifth Harmony alum holding on to her corset when it came undone.

Despite briefly entering panic mode, Cabello kept her composure, pressing her arms tightly to her sides until a crew member rushed in to secure the corset as she moved closer to the crowd.

Once fixed, the pop star playfully pointed to her back, reassuring fans that she was back on track.

"Kaohsiung!!!!!! what a way to start the asia leg of the yours, c tour!! i love you and thank you i love you and thank you i love you and thank you!!!!!!!! Forever,” she wrote on social media after the show.

Later, she addressed the slip on Instagram Stories, posting a selfie in the outfit with the caption:

“My corset fully popped open during that therefore the panic during ‘Chanel No. 5’ but that was fun love you so much.”

Her custom corset was designed by Heather Picchiottino (@allthreeheathers), the stylist behind stage looks for Olivia Rodrigo and Katy Perry—both of whom have also dealt with recent wardrobe mishaps.

Cabello's video comes amid a wave of onstage wardrobe mishaps faced by musicians since 2024, including Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj.

McRae lost her shoe twice during separate shows in Edmonton while Lopez’s skirt fell off mid-performance earlier this year.

In 2024, Doja Cat ripped her bodysuit at Coachella, Swift’s gown tore during her Eras Tour; and Nicki Minaj’s bustier strap snapped at a festival set.